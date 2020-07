Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every fixture, dates and kick-off times

The Europa League is back with an intense schedule of three knockout rounds to play inside three weeks.

European football will be the talk of the town come August, with three British teams still flying the flag in the Europa League.

Manchester United, rejuvenated following a terrific end to the Premier League season, will be determined to bring silverware back to Old Trafford.

Wolves are thoroughly enjoying their European odyssey and will see the competition as a ‘nothing to lose’ situation, while Rangers have gone further than anyone would have expected.

Steven Gerrard’s side have overcome some huge opponents already this season in the shape of Lazio, but now they face their toughest task yet as the competition resumes from the round of 16.

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport, and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 16

Wednesday 5th August

Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Shakhtar Donetsk v Wolfsburg (5:55pm) BT Sport ESPN

Inter v Getafe (8pm) BT Sport 2

Man Utd v LASK (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 6th August

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Basel v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Wolves v Olympiakos (8pm) BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

