How to watch WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 golf on TV and live stream – full schedule

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament is ready to bring the best players in world golf back to Memphis, Tennessee for a showdown at TPC Southwind.

Brooks Koepka will hope to defend his title while former champions and compatriots Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson will also be in the hunt for glory.

Rory McIlroy enjoyed a terrific third round here last year but wilted on the final day to miss out on a chance of his second title in this tournament.

PGA Tour and European Tour events are increasing their consistency in the face of the coronavirus lockdown, and fans will be determined for the sport to continue functioning as ‘normal’ in the coming weeks and months.

Check out the full schedule for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020 including how to watch the tournament and start times.

When is the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational?

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational starts on Wednesday 22nd June 2020 as part of a rejigged tour calendar.

It will run until Saturday 25th July 2020 with plenty of drama yet to take place in Newcastle.

How to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf all week.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also live stream the competition with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational full schedule

All UK times. All on Sky Sports Golf / NOW TV

Thursday 30th July – from 7pm and 10pm (featured groups from 5pm on Red Button)

Friday 31st July – from 7pm (featured groups from 5pm on Red Button)

Saturday 1st August – from 5pm and 10pm (featured groups from 1:45pm on Red Button)

Sunday 2nd August – from 6pm (featured groups from 1:45pm on Red Button)

Who won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last year?

Brooks Koepka stole the show in Memphis, Tennessee last year with a 16 under par performance.

A storming 64 on the third round put him in contention before a 65 on the final round saw him spring past Rory McIlroy, who will have been disappointed not to claim the grand prize given his own third round heroics.

McIlroy shot a 62 in the third, before an indifferent 71 on the final round saw him plunge to T4 alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Webb Simpson and Marc Leishman finished in second and third respectively.

