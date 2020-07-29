What time is the British Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

Formula 1 returns to the UK this weekend as teams set up for an unprecedented double-header at Silverstone.

Dates have been shifted around throughout the F1 2020 calendar but the Northamptonshire race track has come out with two races – the British Grand Prix followed by the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has won five of the last six showdowns at Silverstone and holds the record for most British Grand Prix wins with six.

The Mercedes man is the heavy favourite to claim a seventh triumph on the circuit, while Sebastian Vettel is the only other man to be crowned at Silverstone since 2013.

However, Ferrari’s dismal start to the campaign means the German driver is unlikely to be in contention for the top honour this time.

McLaren ace Lando Norris could be in for a big day. The British youngster – in his second season – has seen his stock rise massively following a pair of impressive races in Austria. He will hope to make waves at Silverstone this time around.

The midfield battle remains intriguing with a host of lively contenders jostling for position as the ‘best of the rest’.

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen will hope to build on his impressive second place in Hungary despite crashing out on the steady drive to the grid.

We’ve got all the details about the upcoming British Grand Prix including the race start time, qualifying times, TV coverage details.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd August 2020 and will be the fourth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

It marks the start of back to back race weekends at Silverstone with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix coming up next.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers engage in inevitably heated qualifying sessions over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the British Grand Prix on?

The British Grand Prix will be live on free-to-air TV. Channel 4 will show complete coverage of the race. See a full schedule of times below.

You can also watch every Formula 1 race live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the British Grand Prix online

All 4 will have all the coverage for free live on their website.

Alternatively, you can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is British Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

British Grand Prix practice

Friday 31st July (from 10:30am on Sky Sports F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Practice 1 – 11am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 1st August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1 / from 10:55am on Channel 4)

Practice 3 – 11am

British Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 1st August (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1 + Channel 4)

Qualifying – 2pm

British Grand Prix

Sunday 2nd August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 / from 1pm on Channel 4)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

