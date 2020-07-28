What channel is Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

You thought the football was over, didn’t you? You were wrong. The FA Cup final kicks off between Arsenal and Chelsea this weekend to finally draw the English football season to a close. In August.

The Gunners dispatched holders Manchester City to reach the final showdown, and they have pedigree in the tournament after winning it during three of the last six seasons.

Chelsea saw off Manchester United following a string of abject mistakes from David De Gea.

They too have a history with the tournament after winning it six times since the turn of the century, including in 2018.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the 2017 final, but both sides are fresh and changed since then.

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will hope to win their first trophy as manager this weekend, but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea on TV?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 1st August 2020.

This is the first time the iconic trophy has been fought over in August after being moved from its traditional May slot due to lockdown.

It marks the end of the domestic campaign for most teams, though the Champions League and Europa League will continue throughout August.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm – a new normal for the time of the world’s oldest cup competition.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

The game will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, the match is available with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Arsenal (23/10) Draw (12/5) Chelsea (23/20)*

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez is expected to continue in goal despite Bernd Leno steadily returning to contention. He will not be risked, while Martinez has impressed during lockdown.

Shkodran Mustafi is out with a thigh problem, while Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinello and Pablo Mari are also out.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is not expected to be fit to start, though he could find a way onto the bench.

Willian missed the final game of the season against Wolves and is uncertain to feature here. Billy Gilmour is ruled out.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Chelsea

Both sides are capable of the sublime and the ridiculous. Neither side inspires total confidence among their defensive ranks, and yet both teams have taken huge scalps in recent weeks.

Arsenal beat City and Liverpool in the space of days while Chelsea also triumphed over City and stuck three past Liverpool – albeit while conceding five in the process.

Goals should be expected here between two sides who know they can get at their opponent and don’t always have the mentality to fend off attacks.

Yet, Arsenal’s display against City proved their worth in a knockout tie. David Luiz dug deep and produced the level of performance expected from someone of his experience, and in a one-off game situation, the Gunners have enough at both ends to seal the deal.

Chelsea can score goals, there’s no doubt about it, but their inability to keep clean sheets and an unclear goalkeeper situation may become their undoing.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

(Arsenal to win 2-1: 11/1 at bet365)

