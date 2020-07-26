What channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa can successfully survive Premier League relegation on the last day of the season if they better Watford’s result on Sunday.

Villa take on West Ham in east London, while Watford face Arsenal in one of 10 Premier League fixtures taking place at the same time.

Jack Grealish and co. beat Arsenal last time out to move to 17th in the table on goal difference.

Villa face a West Ham side that are safe from the drop following a monumental scrap for survival over the summer.

And Hammers boss David Moyes will no doubt be relieved when the season finally comes to a conclusion.

When is West Ham v Aston Villa on TV?

West Ham v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games being played at the same time on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 3pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Aston Villa online

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass may not be risked for this last game of the season, while Ryan Fredericks and Jarrod Bowen will both be assessed for knocks.

Aaron Cresswell managed 75 minutes against Manchester United in midweek but hobbled off with an injury. Moyes may decide to hand Arthur Masuaku a start.

Aston Villa: Neil Taylor’s hopes of returning to action before the season is out look slim, while Ahmed Elmohamady is a worry after coming off with an injury against Arsenal.

Trezeguet scored his third goal in three games last time out and will almost certainly start here, with Grealish sure to be in the midfield.

Our prediction: West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham boss Moyes will want a victory to maintain high spirits among the squad—but in reality this is Villa’s game to win.

Having beaten Arsenal last time out, Villa need to compete the job and secure three points here.

Expect Dean Smith’s boys to come out fighting and set the tempo early. Don’t be surprised if Villa are ahead at the break.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Aston Villa

(Aston Villa to win 2-0: 12/1 at Bet365)

