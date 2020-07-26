What channel is Arsenal v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford head to Arsenal on Sunday hoping to pull off a miracle and avoid Premier League relegation on the last day of the season.

Advertisement

The Hornets sit 18th in the table courtesy of an inferior goal difference to relegation rivals Aston Villa.

They need to better Villa’s result on Sunday – a day where all Premier League fixtures are taking place at the same time.

It’s bound to be a nervy Watford side that emerges at the Emirates to face an Arsenal outfit with nothing more to play for.

And, with Arsenal also preparing for the FA Cup final on 1st August, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may make some changes to his XI.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has plenty to play for on a personal level though as he battles it out with other Premier League top scorers for the ultimate honour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Watford game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Watford on TV?

Arsenal v Watford will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Watford will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place at the same time on Sunday afternoon.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Watford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (21/20) Draw (11/4) Watford (9/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Arsenal v Watford team news

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are all out of the clash with long-term injuries, while Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are expected to remain out of the side. Manager Arteta could well draft Nicolas Pepe back into the XI.

Watford: There are no fresh injury concerns for Watford heading into this clash, with Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat all still out.

Etienne Capoue missed the 4-0 midweek defeat to Manchester City and will be assessed ahead of the weekend. Don’t be surprised if Danny Welbeck starts against his former club.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal come into this game after a humbling 1-0 loss to Aston Villa – Watford’s main relegation rivals.

And while Arteta won’t want to lose this match, his focus is now on winning the FA Cup and securing a back-door route into Europe.

Expect Watford to throw everything they’ve got at this game. Success could depend on how attentive Arsenal are, and so there could be plenty of drama in north London.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Watford

(Draw 2-2: 12/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

Check out the current Premier League top scorers, to be updated live on Sunday!

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.