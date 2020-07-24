UFC Fight Night 174 live stream and TV channel – Whittaker v Till

Robert Whittaker faces Darren Till in the fourth and final showdown on UFC Fight Island when UFC Fight Night 174 rolls around this weekend.

The idyllic surroundings of Yas Island have hosted some big moments, but the show is almost over.

Former Middleweight Champion Whittaker is the favourite to triumph in this one and consolidate his position for a shot at reclaiming his title from Israel Adesanya.

That was the New Zealander’s last fight, at UFC 243, in October 2019.

English star Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 on his return to middleweight following an unsuccessful pair of fights at welterweight.

There’s a full stack of matches to feast on this weekend and we’ve got all the information you need.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 174 on TV and online.

What is the UFC Fight Night 174 start time?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 174 card will start at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 25th July 2020.

The main card will start from 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

What channel is UFC Fight Night 174 on in the UK?

UFC Fight Night 174 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch UFC events on BT with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 174 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night 174 held?

The UFC Fight Night 174 event will be held at the Flash Forum venue set on the stunning UFC Fight Island.

UFC Fight Night 174 fight card

Main card

Robert Whittaker v Darren Till – Middleweight

Maurício Rua v Antônio Rogério Nogueira – Light Heavyweight

Fabrício Werdum v Alexander Gustafsson – Heavyweight

For the full list, check out our UFC Fight Night 174 fight card.

