What channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton host Sheffield United as both sides toast a hard-fought season that comes to an end on Sunday.

Saints successfully staved off relegation this summer and did so with plenty of Premier League fixtures to spare.

United had hoped to pinch a spot in Europe before a few patchy results post Project Restart, yet can still look at their first season back in the top flight with satisfaction.

Sunday’s clash could therefore have a pre-season friendly feel about it, with league position the only thing for either side to fight for.

Yet both managers will be keen to avoid defeat as eyes look towards the new Premier League season, which is only six weeks away.

On a personal note, Danny Ings has everything still to play for in the Premier League top scorers battle. He is right in contention but must be on top form here to stand a chance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Sheffield United on TV?

Southampton v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Sheffield United will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games being played on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Southampton v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Sheffield United odds

Southampton v Sheffield United team news

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal and Moussa Djenepo are out for Saints, but Jan Bednarek could return from a muscle issue.

Che Adams scored only his second goal of the season last time out and could start here, while Pierre Hojbjerg is unlikely to play before the transfer window opens on Monday.

Sheffield United: Luke Freeman is the only injury doubt for United, with John Fleck and John Lundstram now back in the squad.

Fleck may earn a start here, while Billy Sharp could get the nod ahead of Oli McBurnie.

Our prediction: Southampton v Sheffield United

This may not be a thriller at St Mary’s as both managers are likely to be more concerned about injuries that could impact on next season, rather than points.

The impetus for goals – if indeed there are any – will likely come from United seeking a morale boost to end the season after two successive defeats.

With that in mind, Southampton may sit back and try to pick their opponents off on the counter. But this could well be a stodgy game under the hot July sun.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-0 Sheffield United

