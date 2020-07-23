What channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham head to Selhurst Park on Sunday hoping to claim three points and a place in the Europa League next season.

Jose Mourinho’s men have won three on the bounce but come into this tie a point behind sixth-place Wolves.

It means Sunday’s clash will be a tense affair as Spurs seek to better Wolves’ result on a day where all 10 Premier League fixtures are taking place at the same time.

Luckily for Spurs they come up against a Crystal Palace side that has endured a woeful few weeks.

Roy Hodgson’s men have lost all but one of their eight games so far this summer but are safe from relegation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place at the same time on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic may be fit to return from a knee injury that kept him out of Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves last time out.

But Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are out, while Christian Benteke remains suspended.

Tottenham: There is hope Dele Alli will be fit to play on Sunday after not featuring since a thigh problem suffered in the 2-0 win over West Ham last month.

Eric Dier remains suspended, while Tanguy Ndombele is not expected to recover from injury. Don’t be surprised if Mourinho keeps the same side that beat Leicester last time out.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

It’s been a miserable few weeks for Palace and their slide doesn’t look set to abate against in-form Spurs this weekend.

The Eagles have endured injuries and suspensions but in reality they have also not been good enough.

Spurs have found form towards the end of the season and are clear favourites to win this. They have a potential prize at stake in the form of European qualification, so you can expect the visitors to take the points here.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham

