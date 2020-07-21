What live football is on TV tonight?

The last week of the 2019/20 Premier League season has arrived, just a few months late, and all bets are off as to how it all wraps up.

We know Liverpool have won the league, we know Norwich are stone-cold bottom, almost everything in between remains up for grabs.

Remaining Premier League fixtures from the 37th round of matches will take place tonight and tomorrow due to FA Cup action at the weekend.

Managerless Watford face the daunting task of fending off Manchester City in tonight’s encounter at Vicarage Road.

City have nothing to play for on the domestic front this season following their weekend defeat in the FA Cup, but will hope to stay fresh ahead of the Champions League in August.

Aston Villa face a crunch clash with City’s conquerers Arsenal this evening.

Villa can be relegated tonight if they lose and Watford secure an unlikely point, but that feels like a long-shot right now given the circumstances.

Games for the remainder of lockdown will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League games for the first time.

Tuesday 21st July

Key games included below. All UK times.

Watford v Man City

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/NOW TV/Pick TV/Sky One

Watford are in a typically combustible state after binning their third manager of the season, Nigel Pearson, on Sunday.

Coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack have the unenviable task of shutting down City who could be keen for a backlash display after losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/NOW TV

Villa need something here. A point may be enough to put them in striking range of Watford with a win over West Ham on the final day, though by the time the match kicks off, they could be on the brink if Watford pull out a mad result versus City.

Arsenal are virtually finished in the Premier League battle for a Europa League spot, but would still qualify for Europe if they win the FA Cup.

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Watford v Man City is tonight’s free-to-air Premier League offering to soak up on Pick TV.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

