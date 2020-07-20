Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are scrambling to add to their stat columns in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot as the season draws to a close.

Advertisement

Lockdown presented star players with the chance to regroup and refocus ahead of the final run-in, and several big performers have seized the opportunity with both feet – and occasionally their head.

It’s been another enthralling top scorer battle with some unexpected names climbing to the top of the charts following the intense batch of lockdown Premier League fixtures.

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy has led the pack for most of the season despite his team’s steady decline since the turn of the year, while Southampton hero Danny Ings has thrust his name into the spotlight with a terrific first campaign on the south coast.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season stop him from hitting the heights, but he has some work to do in the final week of the season if he is to retain his crown as the Premier League top scorer.

Aubameyang was part of an African trio – alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – that all finished last season on 22 goals.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

Sergio Aguero was effectively ruled out of the running after picking up a season-ending injury. Tottenham star Harry Kane has also struggled for much of 2019/20 with fitness concerns, though a late flourish has seen him pop back into the top 10 at the expense of Aguero.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23 goals, 5 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 21 goals, 2 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 goals, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 goals, 9 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 17 goals, 7 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 17 goals, 7 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17 goals, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 17 goals, 5 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 17 goals, 2 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 17 goals, 1 assist

Last updated – 9:00am Monday 20th July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.