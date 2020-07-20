F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.
Formula 1 is back underway with a triple-header across Europe so far and plenty more action to come in the F1 2020 calendar.
Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a terrific start in his bid to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven world titles.
This year, the Brit’s main competition is likely to come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate
Ferrari’s early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge for the title, but the midfield battle is shaping up beautifully with drivers from Racing Point, Renault and McLaren all scrapping it out behind the main pack.
McLaren in particular have started nicely in 2020 with British youngster Lando Norris making waves in the opening gambits, but can he maintain his form?
Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.
F1 driver standings
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 63 points
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 58 points
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 33 points
- Lando Norris (McLaren) 26 points
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 22 points
- Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 22 points
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points
- Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 18 points
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 15 points
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 9 points
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 8 points
- Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 6 points
- Esteban Ocon (Renault) 4 points
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points
- Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 point
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 point
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points
- Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points
- George Russell (Williams) 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place –
2nd place –
3rd place – Lando Norris
Bottas claimed victory with a strong opening showing in Austria. An explosive race saw just 11 cars make it to the finish line.
Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a stunning conclusion to his race. The British star finished 4.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, though Hamilton’s five-second penalty saw Norris leap ahead to land his first spot on the podium.
Styrian Grand Prix
1st place – Lewis Hamilton
2nd place – Valtteri Bottas
3rd place – Max Verstappen
Not quite the same level of fireworks from the second run of the Red Bull Ring, unless you were dressed all in red.
Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel, retiring both cars within the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory without breaking a sweat.
Hungarian Grand Prix
1st place – Lewis Hamilton
2nd place – Max Verstappen
3rd place – Valtteri Bottas
Hamilton, without breaking a sweat, simply cruised his way around the track, boasting near-unprecedented car dominance in the Mercedes winning machine.
Teammate Valtteri Bottas got off to an appalling start and failed to seize Max Verstappen in the final few laps, much to the delight of the Red Bull team who were forced to fix issues with Verstappen’s car just minutes before the race after crashing during the simple drive to the grid.
RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.