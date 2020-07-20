F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Formula 1 season has returned in intriguing fashion with an unmissable midfield battle developing as several teams clash for the ‘best of the rest’ honour as Lewis Hamilton continues to run riot with Mercedes.

Advertisement

The stunning hills of Spielberg provided a dramatic backdrop for the opening pair of races – the Austrian Grand Prix and Styrian Grand Prix – before the calendar saw drivers shift across to Hungary.

Hamilton has dominated proceedings in the last two race weekends, not allowing anyone to lay a glove on him.

Get your NOW TV Sky Sports F1 season pass – for just £9 per race weekend

The biggest talking points revolve around the ‘next best’ category. Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas has failed to truly capitalise on his car’s power, allowing Max Verstappen to shine in the less powerful Red Bull.

The Dutch driver has full embraced the role of top contender now that Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc and seasoned veteran Sebastian Vettel have completely fallen off the pace.

McLaren have enjoyed great success so far with Lando Norris, in particular, as well as Carlos Sainz Jr impressing in the iconic orange.

Races have been held behind closed doors and rigorous testing will take place among the minimal personnel to be deployed at races for the foreseeable future.

In The Pit Lane with David Croft – Exclusive Hungarian Grand Prix preview

Drivers and staff will also travel in ‘isolation’ to minimise the risk of picking up the virus in transit.

However, as proven by the opening gambits, once cars slide onto the grid, the rip-roaring action we’ve become wholly accustomed to remains untainted by the lockdown.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 latest news

Ferrari could be set to revamp their infrastructure in a bid to stop the rot that is currently enveloping their 2020 F1 season.

The iconic Italian team has fallen way short of expectations this term and have only recorded one podium placement in three Grands Prix so far.

Team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed that numerous options are being evaluated in a bid to improve the team’s fortunes before it’s too late in 2020.

He said: “I think we saw in Barcelona (testing) that we were not fast enough, but we were not expecting such a difficult situation. So it is certainly worse compared to expectations.

“With three races in a row, there are a couple of weeks before Silverstone and it will be important at Maranello to consider all the aspects of the car and the organisation: whatever it is we need to improve.

“We are lacking speed on the straights, and we are lacking speed in cornering. Overall the car has to be improved in all areas. It is as simple as that.”

F1 2020 calendar

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Track: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Track: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the end of this calendar, 10 races will have taken place instead of the originally planned 15.

A further seven races were due to be held after 6th September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they can all be expected to go ahead in some capacity, potentially within the same time frame as originally intended.

However, the 10 races confirmed are all based in – or close to – Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

Much will depend on whether the restart is a smooth one, and if it goes off without a hitch, the case will build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The list of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – 5th April

– 5th April Chinese Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – 3rd May

– 3rd May Spanish Grand Prix – 10th May

– 10th May Monaco Grand Prix – 24th May

– 24th May Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 7th June

– 7th June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A total 0f 12 cancelled races would have cut the calendar down to just 10 Grands Prix. However, with F1 bosses adding back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the total should be higher than that.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

As mentioned, teams will hope the season will end around the same time as originally expected in November.

If logistics can’t be worked out given the coronavirus situation in the months to come, more races face the potential of cancellation, though it’s more likely they will be relocated to ensure as many races as possible can go ahead.

In theory, the season could extend further than anticipated, but organisers will be determined to impact next season as little as possible.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the drama on the track, check out our TV guide.