MotoGP is finally geared up to kick-start the 2020 season with a calendar of 17 races for fans to soak up before the end of the year.

The sport has taken an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, but like many other major events around the world, a ‘new normal’ has been struck in order to begin proceedings.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing record of 11 victories and not finishing out of the top two, barring one early-season retirement.

Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will aim to close the gap in 2020, though Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.

British ace Cal Crutchlow appears set to leave Honda at the end of the season but will be determined to make an impact in 2020 as he begins to ponder his next move.

Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

When will the MotoGP season start?

A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped, but we’re ready to roll in Spain this weekend.

The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season will take place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV coverage times listed

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 17th-19th July

Watch live: BT Sport 2 / BT Sport monthly pass

Free Practice 1 – 8am (Friday 17th July)

Free Practice 2 – 12pm (Friday 17th July)

Free Practice 3 – 8am (Saturday 18th July)

Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 18th July)

Race – 9:30am, start at 1pm (Sunday 19th July)

Highlights: Quest

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-26th July

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-9th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-16th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 21st-23rd August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-13th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-20th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-27th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-11th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: 23rd-25th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

European Grand Prix

Date: 6-8th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: 13th-15th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of the Americas

Date: TBC

Argentinian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Thailand Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Malaysian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2020 season.

Further details about specific timings will be confirmed prior to the new season.