What time is UFC Fight Night? TV channel and live stream for Figueiredo v Benavidez 2

Deiveson Figueiredo faces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night hoping for the same result as their last showdown – almost.

The Brazilian fighter missed weight ahead of their last encounter on 29th February 2020, meaning the vacant Flyweight Championship belt would go unclaimed.

Figueiredo became ineligible for the title despite defeating Benavidez in a TKO, and will hope to get the job done again this time around.

He has just one defeat to his name, a 2019 showdown against Jussier Formiga, while Texan star Benavidez truimphed over Formiga in the bout prior to his Figueiredo defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 on TV and online.

What is the UFC Fight Night start time?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night card will start at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 18th July 2020.

The Main Card will be broadcast from 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night on TV in UK

UFC Fight Night will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to watch UFC Fight Night live stream online

You can watch UFC Fight Night with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 being held?

The UFC Fight Night event will be held at the Flash Forum Arena on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Joseph Benavidez – Flyweight

Jack Hermansson v Kelvin Gastelum – Middleweight

Marc Diakiese v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

