What channel is Arsenal v Man City FA Cup semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s season is ready to reignite with two trophies in their sights over the coming weeks, starting with an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Arsenal.

City’s Premier League campaign has meandered through 2020 without a great deal of purpose after falling so far off the pace of all-conquering Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men have still dominated teams in the Premier League, but FA Cup fixtures and the return of the Champions League will have been their priority for a long time now.

Arsenal have a stellar track record in the FA Cup, lifting the esteemed trophy 13 times – more than any other side.

The Gunners have triumphed three times in the last six seasons and while they head into this clash as underdogs, they’ve got pedigree to match anyone in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Man City game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City on TV?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm – the Man Utd v Chelsea showdown will take place the next day at 6pm on BBC.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Man City odds

Arsenal v Man City team news

Arsenal: More to follow.

Man City: More to follow.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man City

Cup competitions are famed for their ability to throw up a wild result – or five – in every round.

Arsenal are very much in this tie to win it, and despite wobbles over the last few weeks, they do boast weapons capable of picking off City’s defence.

Guardiola’s men have kept a number of clean sheets lately, but their 1-0 defeat to Southampton proves they have a wobble in them against all the odds.

However, City will be super-focused for this one. The FA Cup is not to be taken lightly, they won’t, and on paper, they should claw their way to a win no matter how tight the affair is.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Man City

