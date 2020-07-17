What channel is Tottenham v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are drawing their topsy-turvy season to a close with a flourish ahead of their clash with Leicester.

Advertisement

Spurs have been lacklustre for most of the campaign, but back-to-back wins over rivals Arsenal and away to Newcastle at recent Premier League fixtures have raised hopes of European football next season.

Jose Mourinho will be determined to clinch a place in the top seven to give his side the best chance of progressing next season.

Leicester have their eyes set on a higher prize, but are in real danger of letting it slip with just two games to go.

The Foxes have occupied a top-four berth for the vast majority of the season, but patches of woeful form in 2020 means they are in real danger of missing out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Leicester game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leicester on TV?

Tottenham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leicester will kick off at 4pm – the match follows Bournemouth v Southampton at 2pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (5/4) Draw (23/10) Leicester (11/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tottenham v Leicester team news

Tottenham: Serge Aurier played against Newcastle despite earlier news of his brother’s tragic death, however he has now returned to France to be with his family and may not feature here.

Tanguy Ndombele is out for the season with a knee problem, Eric Dier remains suspended, Juan Foyth will be sidelined alongside Dele Alli.

Leicester: Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and James Maddison continue to be ruled out, while Caglar Soyuncu is suspended.

Ben Chilwell is sidelined with an injury, as too is backup left-back Christian Fuchs, but youngster Luke Thomas enjoyed a terrific debut midweek and can be expected to slot in again here.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leicester

Both sides are wildly unpredictable right now. Prior to lockdown, you’d have backed Leicester all the way, but Spurs have a clear shot at Europe and a win here would massively enhance their chances.

Harry Kane looked more like his usual self against Newcastle, while Son Heung-Min also posed more of a threat than in recent weeks.

Leicester always boast the threat of Jamie Vardy, but expect Spurs to prod and probe at a couple of holes in their makeshift defence.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Leicester

(Spurs win 2-1: 9/1 at bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.