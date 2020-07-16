What channel is Southampton v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton head to south coast neighbours Southampton for a crunch match in their battle to secure Premier League survival.

The Seagulls sit close to the drop zone – albeit relatively comfortably compared to others down there – with just three Premier League fixtures remaining, but know that a win here could rubber-stamp their place in the top flight next year.

Having lost their last two outings to Liverpool and Manchester City, Brighton will hope to secure at least a point against lesser opposition on Thursday.

Saints have little to play for but league position and pride – this could be the perfect moment for Brighton to pick up a crucial win.

Pressure is therefore on Graham Potter’s men to take the game to their opponents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Brighton game on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Brighton on TV?

Southampton v Brighton will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Brighton will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Everton v Aston Villa and Leicester v Sheffield United, which both kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Southampton v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Brighton odds

Southampton v Brighton team news

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal is one of four Saints men definitely ruled out of this game due to injury.

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl may bring Shane Long back into the XI, while Michael Obafemi could be rewarded for his goal against Manchester United on Monday with a start here.

Brighton: Jose Izquierdo remains out for the Seagulls but there is a very slight chance Steven Alzate will have a fitness test ahead of this game.

Having failed to record even a shot on target against Manchester City last time out, Potter may switch things up front, with Neal Maupay possibly moving back into the XI.

Our prediction: Southampton v Brighton

Saints have enjoyed a strong summer are head into this clash unbeaten in four games, which including taking four points off the two Manchester clubs.

But Brighton really do need the win here and this could tip the balance as the season winds down.

Don’t be surprised to see the Seagulls push hard for an early opener after playing second-best to Liverpool and Manchester City in their last two outings. The visitors could snag a goal here and then keep it tight for the remainder – just as they did at Norwich earlier this month.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-1 Brighton

(Brighton to win 1-0: 9/1 at Bet365)

