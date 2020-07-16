Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures continue to flow at a rapid pace, and the excitement is ramping up further still in the seventh round of lockdown games.

Liverpool may have sewn up the title in neat fashion, but the scene below them is anything but calm and clear. Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United are all scrapping for two Champions League places, with just two games apiece left after tonight.

Chelsea followed up their 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United at the weekend with a narrow win over relegated Norwich to set them back on course, thrusting the pressure back onto their rivals’ shoulders.

Man Utd take on Crystal Palace this evening knowing that a win would massively enhance their chances of hitting their goal, while Leicester face in-form Sheffield United with both teams’ dreams hanging in the balance.

Further down the order, north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham have boosted their hopes of European qualification after both triumphing during their midweek encounters.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 2-1 after pouncing on a pair of uncharacteristic errors from the champions, while Spurs confidently dispatched Newcastle on Tyneside.

Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley following a controversial 96th-minute penalty for the Clarets, meaning the battle has opened up even further. Anyone could claim a place in the final week.

At the bottom end of the table, Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Leicester at the weekend sparked a frenzy.

The Cherries are just three points behind Watford and West Ham, while Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace has moved them four points from safety.

The next three weeks are sure to provide immense drama with numerous teams gunning for the same objectives paired up to play each other, including West Ham v Watford on Friday night.

There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week including offerings from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Pick TV channel by Sky, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the week.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When does the Premier League season end?

The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.

All of remaining games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups along the way.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…

Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got eight full match weeks left of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming weeks following the opening round, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

All matches on Sky Sports will also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Monday – 8pm

– 8pm Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm

– 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm Friday – 6pm or 8pm

– 6pm or 8pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm

– 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm

Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?

The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.

Who is playing next?

Leicester v Sheffield United is next up for Premier League fans and it’s available live and free on Pick TV as well as Sky Sports platforms.

Everton v Aston Villa kicks off on Sky Sports Action and Main Event at the same time.

Once the midweek fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of four more rounds of matches to come in the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Arena/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport 1

Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport 2

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City (6pm) Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Sunday 26th July

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.

Premier League on BBC

N/A

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 20th July

Sheffield United v Everton (6pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports

Thursday 16th July

Everton v Aston Villa (6pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm)

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford (8pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm)

Sunday 19th July

Tottenham v Leicester (4pm)

Monday 20th July

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City (6pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham (6pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport

Thursday 16th July

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm)

Southampton v Brighton (8pm)

Sunday 19th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm)

Monday 20th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm)

Premier League 2019/20 results so far

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Friday 19th June

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Saturday 20th June

Watford 1-1 Leicester

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday 22nd June

Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thursday 25th June

Burnley 1-0 Watford

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sunday 28th June

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton 0-3 Manchester United

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich

Everton 2-1 Leicester

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Saturday 4th July

Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sunday 5th July

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Southampton 1-0 Man City

Monday 6th July

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Norwich

Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wednesday 8th July

Man City 5-0 Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thursday 9th July

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd

Saturday 11th July

Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

Brighton 0-5 Man City

Sunday 12th July

Wolves 3-0 Everton

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Monday 13th July

Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

