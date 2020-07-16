What channel is Man Utd v Chelsea FA Cup semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are gunning for their first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

The Red Devils have caught the attention of the nation since returning from lockdown in outrageous goal-scoring form courtesy of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes.

They remain locked in a fierce battle for a Champions League place with Chelsea, but that will be shelved in favour of focusing on the cup this weekend.

Frank Lampard will hope to mark his first year in charge of Chelsea with a trophy, but will know he faces major hurdles if the Blues are to do so.

Chelsea have reached two of the last three finals, last triumphing in 2018 after Eden Hazard’s decisive normal-time penalty against United at Wembley in the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Chelsea on TV?

Man Utd v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm – the other semi-final tie takes place on Saturday night between Arsenal and Man City.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Chelsea team news

Man Utd: More to follow.

Chelsea: More to follow.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Chelsea

Both sides have shown signs of defensive frailty in the last week after Chelsea were put to the sword by Sheffield United while Man Utd conceded at the death against Southampton to throw away two points.

However, United are clearly loaded with goals across their midfield and attacking ranks. If Solskjaer can keep his main guns fresh and firing, they should get the job done here.

Chelsea will be determined to mark a ‘transitional’ season with tangible success, but whether they have the stability in defence to navigate knockout football remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea

