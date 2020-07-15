Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy on free-to-air TV

Liverpool will be handed the Premier League trophy after their match against Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd July, and Sky Sports will make the game free-to-air.

The Reds have rolled to a comfortable victory in 2019/20, with an enormous gap between them and second-placed Manchester City – currently, the two teams stand 21 points apart.

With fans unable to attend games at the end of the campaign, many had wondered how the trophy presentation would look, but Sky Sports have confirmed they will air Liverpool v Chelsea on their popular free channel, Pick TV.

The match kicks off at 8:15pm, meaning the trophy lift should take place by 10pm, much to the delight of Reds fans around the world.

Sky had been in discussions with Liverpool Football Club and the Premier League over the best way to open up the spectacle to all, with a decision made.

Rob Webster, Sky Sports Managing Director said: “We are delighted to make this occasion free to air in the UK. Liverpool v Chelsea is always one of the Premier League’s most eagerly anticipated fixtures, and now more viewers than ever before will have the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by what will unfold in front of them on Wednesday 22nd July.

“On this occasion, because of the unprecedented times we decided to make this blockbuster Premier League fixture free to air, and for Liverpool fans to have the chance to see the lifting of the Premier League trophy.”

The move also has support of the Government. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We were pleased to secure a third of Premier League matches on free to view TV so fans could all enjoy this season like no other.

“Sky Sports deciding to broadcast this match is brilliant for Liverpool fans who will now get to see their players lift the trophy. I’d like to thank Sky Sports for opening up this unforgettable occasion to fans.”

