What channel is Huddersfield v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom haven’t made life easy for themselves going into the final week of Championship action with a jaunt to Huddersfield up next.

The Baggies could have made a long stride towards the Premier League on Tuesday night, but a goalless draw with Fulham saw them take only a small step with their rivals in hot pursuit.

All Slaven Bilic’s men can do now is settle the nerves and focus on the next of their Championship fixtures. A victory would nudge them to the cusp of success, but it could go down to the wire, as is always the way.

Huddersfield languish in the relegation mire but West Brom can’t be complacent going into this one.

The Terriers haven’t scored in their last four games, but three of those results have been 0-0 draws. Before that, they defeated Birmingham 3-0, proving that what they lack in firepower, they make up for in resolute defensive work.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v West Brom game on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v West Brom on TV?

Huddersfield v West Brom will take place on Friday 17th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Championship fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield v West Brom will kick off at 5:30pm – the match is followed by several Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports this weekend.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Huddersfield v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Huddersfield v West Brom odds

Huddersfield v West Brom team news

Huddersfield: Tommy Elphick is the only injury problem for Huddersfield. Expect a largely unchanged XI.

Frazier Campbell is a potential starter after returning to the bench last time out, but Huddersfield’s priorities may not be in attack for this encounter.

West Brom: Full-back duo Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs remain sidelined with injury concerns but otherwise Bilic has a clean slate to choose from.

Kamil Grosicki and Matt Phillips are jostling for one position, though Ahmed Hegazi appears to have won the starting battle over Kyle Bartley.

Our prediction: Huddersfield v West Brom

Are you ready for attack versus defence? Huddersfield will enter full defensive mode here, knowing a point may be enough to secure survival, or at least nudge them towards it, depending on other results later in the weekend.

If West Brom can’t find an early goal, expect a few nerves and restless glances between players and staff in lieu of fans to vent their anxieties.

However, in Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana, the Baggies have lock-pickers capable of opening up the toughest defences. It may take patience, it may take time, but West Brom should find a way. Points are all that matter right now.

Our prediction: Huddersfield 0-1 West Brom

Our prediction: Huddersfield 0-1 West Brom

