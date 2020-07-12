What channel is Wolves v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves head into Sunday’s early kick-off with Everton knowing victory is paramount if they are to maintain the ambitious dream of securing Champions League football for next season.

Advertisement

The Molineux club have suffered two defeats from two Premier League fixtures to suddenly endanger their top-tier European aspirations.

Everton head to Wolverhampton hoping to mount a late assault on a Europa League spot, although those dreams are fading fast.

The Toffees have won just one of their last four away games and Sunday’s encounter could be tricky.

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperate to end his side’s two-game goal drought.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Everton game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Everton on TV?

Wolves v Everton will take place on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Everton will kick off at 12pm – the match is the first of four Premier League games being played on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event from 11:30am.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channels Pick TV and Sky One.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (21/10) Draw (11/5) Everton (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves: Adama Traore dislocated his shoulder in the loss to Sheffield United in midweek but played on until 79 minutes, so may be available on Sunday.

Traore was the only substitute in that game and the manager may bring Leander Dendoncker into his XI this time.

Everton: Mason Holgate missed the draw with Southampton on Thursday with a shin injury and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s tie.

Theo Walcott was an unused sub last time out on his return from an abdominal issue, and could start. Djibril Sidibe got 45 minutes against Saints and is also in contention, but Fabian Delph is likely to miss the game.

Our prediction: Wolves v Everton

Wolves may be on a bad run of form but they are still the stronger side of the two here.

Santo will want to see a reaction from his men following two straight defeats without scoring, yet Everton’s defensive record since Project Restart has been impressive.

This game could well see goals early on but we may have to wait until the dying minutes for a winner.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-1 Everton

(Wolves to win 2-1: 9/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.