What live football is on TV tonight?

The grand old summer of football continues to rumble on with matches flowing thick and fast as domestic leagues race to complete their 2019/20 season.

Another stack of top flight games will be played this weekend including a north London derby behind closed doors on Sunday.

Arsenal v Tottenham matches are always spicy affairs, but the presence of Jose Mourinho along with the high stakes in the division will ensure that is the showpiece among Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all in action across the weekend with a variety of hurdles in their path, with each chasing a different objective.

Manchester United must wait until Monday night to put points on the board, but given their form, the pressure is all on Chelsea and Leicester to deliver.

Amazon Prime Video dip their toes in the Premier League pool once again with the latest of their free-to-air Premier League games.

And that won’t be the only match on free TV with a few more offerings for you to soak up.

On the continent, Real Madrid go first in the bid to build an unassailable lead in the La Liga title race while Barcelona could be left for dead by Sunday night, and Juventus continue their surge towards the Serie A title.

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League games for the first time.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this weekend.

Friday 10th July

Key games included below. All UK times.

Huddersfield v Luton

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football

Fulham v Cardiff

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

Real Madrid v Alaves

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: La Liga TV

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Watford v Newcastle

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Derby v Brentford

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football

Liverpool v Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Valladolid v Barcelona

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 6:30pm

Live coverage: La Liga TV

Brighton v Man City

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One

Juventus v Atalanta

Competition: Serie A

Kick off: 8:45pm

Live coverage: Premier Sports 1

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One

Stoke v Birmingham

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 1:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Tottenham v Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Bournemouth v Leicester

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Watford v Newcastle, Wolves v Everton and Bournemouth v Leicester are all free-to-air, meaning your weekend plans are sorted.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

