What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The grand old summer of football continues to rumble on with matches flowing thick and fast as domestic leagues race to complete their 2019/20 season.
Another stack of top flight games will be played this weekend including a north London derby behind closed doors on Sunday.
Arsenal v Tottenham matches are always spicy affairs, but the presence of Jose Mourinho along with the high stakes in the division will ensure that is the showpiece among Premier League fixtures this weekend.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all in action across the weekend with a variety of hurdles in their path, with each chasing a different objective.
Manchester United must wait until Monday night to put points on the board, but given their form, the pressure is all on Chelsea and Leicester to deliver.
Amazon Prime Video dip their toes in the Premier League pool once again with the latest of their free-to-air Premier League games.
And that won’t be the only match on free TV with a few more offerings for you to soak up.
On the continent, Real Madrid go first in the bid to build an unassailable lead in the La Liga title race while Barcelona could be left for dead by Sunday night, and Juventus continue their surge towards the Serie A title.
Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League games for the first time.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this weekend.
Friday 10th July
Key games included below. All UK times.
Huddersfield v Luton
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 6pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football
Fulham v Cardiff
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 8:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event
Real Madrid v Alaves
Competition: La Liga
Kick off: 9pm
Live coverage: La Liga TV
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Watford v Newcastle
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Amazon Prime Video
Derby v Brentford
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football
Liverpool v Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Valladolid v Barcelona
Competition: La Liga
Kick off: 6:30pm
Live coverage: La Liga TV
Brighton v Man City
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One
Juventus v Atalanta
Competition: Serie A
Kick off: 8:45pm
Live coverage: Premier Sports 1
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One
Stoke v Birmingham
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 1:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Tottenham v Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Bournemouth v Leicester
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Pick TV/Sky One
What games are free-to-air?
In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.
Watford v Newcastle, Wolves v Everton and Bournemouth v Leicester are all free-to-air, meaning your weekend plans are sorted.
Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.
