What time is Champions League draw? TV channel and live stream details

The Champions League, that distant, beautiful dream, is back. Premier League fixtures have dominated our attention for the past month, but when the first notes of the iconic tune drop, we know we’re in for a wild ride.

Champions League fixtures were suspended in March as the world went into lockdown, with Liverpool’s clash against Atletico Madrid controversially taking place at Anfield just days before the coronavirus pandemic exploded around the globe.

Several last-16 ties are yet to be played, making the draw a complex one, but by the afternoon, we’ll have the skeleton of the rest of the tournament locked in place with plenty to savour in the coming weeks.

This draw will determine the quarter-final match-ups and subsequent route to the semi-finals should teams advance.

Check out the time, date and TV channel information about the Champions League draw.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw takes place on Friday 10th July 2020.

The start time is approximately 11am (UK time) but it remains to be seen whether UEFA will proceed with a standard show and highlight reels prior to the actual draw itself.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

Atalanta (ITA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

RB Leipzig (GER)

PSG (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern Munich (GER)

Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP) / Man City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

What TV channel is the Champions League draw on?

The draw – and resulting Champions League games – will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch the draw and matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

When will the Champions League fixtures be played?

The Champions League returns on Friday 7th August, against all the odds, as Europe’s top teams come together for a showcase of football, perhaps in lieu of the EURO 2020 tournament that has fallen by the wayside until next year.

First thing’s first, the last-16 ties will be completed.

They will all take place on the Champions League opening night, with the quarter-finals to go ahead from the next midweek onwards.

This may be unlike anything football fans have witnessed before, with so many top-tier clubs engaged in such intense competition. And we’re absolutely ready for it.