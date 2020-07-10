What channel is Brighton v Manchester City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City may have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool but there is no suggestion that manager Pep Guardiola is giving up on the season.

City head to Brighton on Saturday evening seeking a win to rebuild their form, after a shock defeat to Southampton, ahead of FA Cup and Champions League games later this summer.

Brighton aren’t safe from relegation just yet and know even a point here would greatly aid their survival chances, with just a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining.

The Seagulls battled to a 3-1 loss to Liverpool last time out and now have the unenviable task of tackling City four days later.

This fixture could produce plenty of goals at the Amex Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Manchester City game on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Manchester City on TV?

Brighton v Manchester City will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm – the match will follow Sheffield United v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Manchester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Manchester City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Manchester City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (17/2) Draw (17/4) Manchester City (3/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Brighton v Manchester City team news

Brighton: Steven Alzate looks set for an operation after failing to recover from a groin problem and will almost certainly miss this weekend’s game.

Jose Izquierdo remains out, but Adam Webster looks to have fully recovered from a hamstring injury after playing 90 minutes in back-to-back matches. Aaron Mooy could start in midfield, while Neal Maupay is likely to be the frontman once again.

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero was the only serious absentee from the 5-0 win over Newcastle in midweek and manager Guardiola is likely to stick with Gabriel Jesus up front.

Aymeric Laporte could return to the heart of defence in place of John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi. Rodri lasted 45 minutes last time out and could drop to the bench here.

Our prediction: Brighton v Manchester City

Brighton got off to a shocker in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday and another slow start could ruin their evening here too.

City will be ready to take the game to their opponents and set the pace early. Don’t be surprised if we see goals before the midway point of the first half.

Brighton will give this a shot but in reality City should be comfortable winners here.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-3 Manchester City

(Manchester City to win 3-1: 11/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

