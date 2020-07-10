When is All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon have released the first trailer for new sports documentary series All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. And it confirms, as expected, the show will take a deep dive into the downfall of Mauricio Pochettino, who was dismissed from the club in November 2019.

Advertisement

Of course, Spurs are the latest Premier League football club to be given the All or Nothing treatment on Amazon Prime Video.

Spurs will follow in the footsteps of Manchester City who were followed by the cameras throughout their 2017/18 campaign.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will track the progress of Spurs following their heartbreaking Champions League final defeat in May 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, Jose Mourinho’s arrival and the story of the brand new stadium are all likely to feature heavily throughout.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When will All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur be released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK in the second half of 2020.

On Friday 10th July 2020, Amazon Prime Video announced the series would be “coming soon”.

Manchester City’s equivalent All or Nothing series launched in mid-August 2018, and Tottenham could follow suit. However, the series could be delayed to the Premier League’s suspension in March 2020 following the global coronavirus outbreak.

How many episodes will there be in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Expect a total of eight episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

On 10th July 2020, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look at the new series, teases scenes of Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

With the Argentinian manager let go after a run of poor results, viewers see the manager replaced by ‘special one’ José Mourinho – much to the surprise of players.

A season unlike any other…#AllorNothingSpurs is NOT to be missed Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/c8sPXDlAIG — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 10, 2020

Advertisement

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.