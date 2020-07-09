What channel is Watford v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a crunch tie in their bid to survive Premier League relegation when they welcome Newcastle United to north London for Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Hornets sit precariously close to the drop zone and are desperate for a victory to widen the gap between them and the bottom three.

With only a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining, manager Nigel Pearson knows just how important a win on Saturday would mean to the club.

Luckily for Watford they face a Newcastle side that has proven inconsistent with results so far this summer.

The Toon lost 5-0 to Manchester City in midweek and Steve Bruce’s men may already have one eye on the brief summer holidays.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Newcastle game on TV and online.

When is Watford v Newcastle on TV?

Watford v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is one of five televised Premier League games on Saturday and kicks off at the same time as Norwich v West Ham.

How to live stream Watford v Newcastle online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the game free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Watford v Newcastle team news

Watford: The Hornets had no fresh injury issues heading into their last game with Norwich and came out of that largely unscathed.

However, Pearson’s decision to make just two subs in Tuesday’s game may mean he rejigs his XI here. Danny Welbeck should start after scoring his first goal since September last time out.

Newcastle: Bruce is currently enduring an injury nightmare on Tyneside. Miguel Almiron, Andy Carroll, Jamal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin all missed the 5-0 loss to Manchester City in midweek, while Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff were already ruled out.

Dwight Gayle may return to the starting XI here, while Jonjo Shelvey and Nabil Bentaleb should hold fort in the centre of midfield.

Our prediction: Watford v Newcastle

Watford finally got a win last time out against Norwich but were far from convincing. Pearson will need a much sharper attacking unit on Saturday if the Hornets are to bypass Newcastle.

A big boost for the home side isn’t just the injuries that have ravaged Newcastle in recent weeks, but the 5-0 defeat City inflicted on Bruce’s men just days ago.

Newcastle had been doing well until that point and it will be interesting to see how they react. Bruce will be desperate for a win but will his players step up to the task? This could end even at Vicarage Road.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Newcastle

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

