UFC 251 is approaching with the most fascinating fight card since the sport returned during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Three title fights will go ahead at UFC Fight Island this weekend, with Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal top of the billing.

Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, numerous fights were tipped to be main event, but Usman’s showdown with Masvidal for the UFC Welterweight Championship belt will delight plenty of fans.

Usman is undefeated since his second fight – back in 2013 – and has taken some impressive scalps along the journey.

Masvidal forced a doctor stoppage in his last venture out against Nate Diaz in November 2019. Previously he claimed the fastest knockout in UFC history after ending his bout with Ben Askren in just five seconds.

Usman is the favourite to defend his belt, but Masvidal cannot be underestimated, particularly with neither fighter entering the Octagon during 2020.

A slew of terrific fighters including Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Jessica Andrade will feature on the main card and we’ve got all the details you need to know ahead of the mega weekend of action at UFC 251.

Check out the full UFC 251 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 251 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 251 on ESPN+

UFC 251 card – UFC Fight Island

Main card

Kamaru Usman (c) v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight

Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway – Featherweight

Petr Yan v Jose Aldo – Bantamweight

Jessica Andrade v Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight

Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant – Women’s Flyweight

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir v Jiri Prochazka – Light Heavyweight

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos v Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight

Makwan Amirkhani v Danny Henry – Featherweight

Leonardo Santos v Roman Bogatov – Lightweight

Marcin Tybura v Alexander Romanov – Heavyweight

Raulian Paiva v Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight

Karol Rosa v Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight

Davey Grant v Martin Day – Bantamweight

