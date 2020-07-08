What channel is Man City v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will be determined to rediscover their intensity and not let their season fizzle out as the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures come into view.

City trampled Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad before succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat against Southampton.

Pep Guardiola will demand better from his team as they aim to stay in hot form ahead of their upcoming FA Cup and Champions League encounters.

Watch Man City v Newcastle with a BT Sport monthly pass

Newcastle were bested by City during their FA Cup quarter-final showdown at St James’ Park last month and while they kept the scoreline to 2-0, Steve Bruce’s men were dominated by the Premier League runners up.

However, the Magpies will use Southampton as a shining example of what can be achieved in the final few weeks of the season if City take their eyes off the league in pursuit of silverware elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Newcastle game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Newcastle on TV?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 8th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match starts at the same time as West Ham v Burnley, also on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the only injury concern for Guardiola, albeit a major one.

His absence has stirred the pot, with Gabriel Jesus not always seen as a direct replacement. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden – architects of the Liverpool demolition job – will return to the XI.

Newcastle: Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are out with hamstring troubles, though Danny Rose will return at left back.

Miguel Almiron has struggled with a thigh injury, while star man Allan Saint Maximin is dealing with a knock.

It’s unlikely Bruce will start with Joelinton and Dwight Gayle together in attack as he will seek to shut up shop and hold tight at the back.

Our prediction: Man City v Newcastle

How can the same City side that tormented the runaway Premier League champions look so decidedly average against both Chelsea and Southampton?

Their occasional lapses are infrequent but consistent, and it remains a mystery as to why they simply don’t turn up for certain games.

Happily for Guardiola, defeats have always been responded to with wins. De Bruyne’s presence in the team and Foden’s desire to stake his claim as the heir to David Silva’s throne will see them through this one comfortably.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Newcastle

