England v West Indies – watch first Test on TV and live stream

Test cricket is back! And not a moment too soon. England have donned their whites and face West Indies in the first of three Test matches throughout July.

Joe Root will miss the first Test following the birth of his child, meaning Ben Stokes will step up as captain for the first time, much to adulation of fans across the country.

The 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner enjoyed a terrific year, and will be keen to follow it up with a strong showing as leader in the first Test against West Indies.

Check out the full times, TV details and weather for the rest of the week as England v West Indies marks the glorious return of Test cricket.

What time is England v West Indies Test match?

The first Test will last from Wednesday 8th July until Sunday 12th July.

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 11am, though the first day has been heavily delayed due to rain.

England v West Indies weather forecast

The first day of action has been plagued by rain. We look ahead to the weather in Southampton to see how much action is likely to go ahead uninterrupted this week.

Thursday: 19°c – Showers, 50 per cent precipitation

Friday: 20°c – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 21°c – Mostly sunny, 10 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 22°c – Partly cloudy, 10 per cent precipitation

Source: weather.com

How to watch England v West Indies on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:30am each morning.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream England v West Indies online

You can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

When is England v West Indies second Test?

The second Test match will begin on Thursday 16th July until Monday 20th July, before a third and final Test match will run from Friday 24th July until Tuesday 28th July.

