What channel is West Ham v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham take on Burnley in a potentially crucial showdown that could be enough to secure their position in the Premier League for next term.

The Hammers took a stride toward safety with a shock 3-2 win over Chelsea last week and added another point to their tally against Newcastle at the weekend.

David Moyes will know – but not admit – that a victory in the next of his side’s Premier League fixtures is likely to be enough to remain in the top flight should those below West Ham lose this week.

Burnley will provide a stern test, however. The Clarets are flying high in tenth with a genuine shot at sneaking a Europa League place.

Boss Sean Dyche will hope his men can remain focused on every game to give themselves the best chance possible at returning to continental football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Burnley game on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Burnley on TV?

West Ham v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 8th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Burnley will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Brighton v Liverpool at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Burnley odds

West Ham v Burnley team news

West Ham: Felipe Anderson missed the Newcastle game at the weekend with a muscle injury and remains a doubt here.

Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku are back in the frame but Sebastien Haller remains sidelined.

Burnley: Ben Mee appears to be ruled out with a hamstring issue while Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes are also injured.

Chris Wood came off the bench at the weekend to mark his return from injury, and he could feature more heavily here.

Our prediction: West Ham v Burnley

Burnley have gone about their business in typically shrewd fashion, picking up two low-scoring wins and a draw in their last three.

West Ham have stepped up their game in the last week with four points out of six from two tricky games.

The Hammers arguably have more urgency to pick up a victory here, but they’ll not find it easy against such a resilient unit who would probably settle for a point in most away games.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley

