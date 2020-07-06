F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

After a lengthy delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has followed in the footsteps of other sports and returned behind closed doors, with the F1 2020 calendar finally getting underway at the Austrian Grand Prix.

As the season gets going, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to claims his fourth consecutive World Championship and his sixth in seven years – a result which would see him move alongside Michael Schumacher as the most decorated F1 driver of all time with seven wins.

This year, the Brit’s main competition will come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, while other drivers hoping for a big year include, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and four-time World Champion Sebastien Vettel – also with Ferrari.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the driver standings for you, so you can easily check out whose in the poll position as the series develops.

F1 driver standings

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes – 25 points Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 18 points Lando Norris, McLaren Renault – 16 points Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – 12 points Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault – 10 points Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes – 8 points Pierre Gasly, Alphatauri Honda – 6 points Esteban Ocon, Renault – 4 points Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari – 1 point Nicholas Latifi, Williams Mercedes – 0 points Daniil Kvyat, Alphatauri Honda – 0 points Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

