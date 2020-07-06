F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season
After a lengthy delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has followed in the footsteps of other sports and returned behind closed doors, with the F1 2020 calendar finally getting underway at the Austrian Grand Prix.
As the season gets going, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to claims his fourth consecutive World Championship and his sixth in seven years – a result which would see him move alongside Michael Schumacher as the most decorated F1 driver of all time with seven wins.
This year, the Brit’s main competition will come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the driver standings for you, so you can easily check out whose in the poll position as the series develops.
F1 driver standings
- Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes – 25 points
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 18 points
- Lando Norris, McLaren Renault – 16 points
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – 12 points
- Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault – 10 points
- Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes – 8 points
- Pierre Gasly, Alphatauri Honda – 6 points
- Esteban Ocon, Renault – 4 points
- Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points
- Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari – 1 point
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams Mercedes – 0 points
- Daniil Kvyat, Alphatauri Honda – 0 points
- Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda – 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place –
2nd place –
3rd place – Lando Norris
