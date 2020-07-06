F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Accessibility Links

Find out the latest standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season

Formula 1

After a lengthy delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has followed in the footsteps of other sports and returned behind closed doors, with the F1 2020 calendar finally getting underway at the Austrian Grand Prix.

As the season gets going, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to claims his fourth consecutive World Championship and his sixth in seven years – a result which would see him move alongside Michael Schumacher as the most decorated F1 driver of all time with seven wins.

This year, the Brit’s main competition will come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, while other drivers hoping for a big year include, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and four-time World Champion Sebastien Vettel – also with Ferrari. 

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the driver standings for you, so you can easily check out whose in the poll position as the series develops.

F1 driver standings

  1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes – 25 points
  2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 18 points
  3. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault – 16 points
  4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – 12 points
  5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault – 10 points
  6. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes – 8 points
  7. Pierre Gasly, Alphatauri Honda – 6 points
  8. Esteban Ocon, Renault – 4 points
  9. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points
  10. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari – 1 point
  11. Nicholas Latifi, Williams Mercedes – 0 points
  12. Daniil Kvyat, Alphatauri Honda – 0 points
  13. Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

For the full list of races, visit our F1 2020 calendar. If you’re looking for what else is on, check out our TV guide.

