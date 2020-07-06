F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest constructor standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.
It’s taken a lot longer than usual but the 2020 Formula 1 season is finally underway, with the sport making a welcome return at the Austrian Grand Prix – more than 3 months later than was originally scheduled.
And although the start of the season is taking place behind closed doors owing to the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on life around the world, fans will no doubt be as eager as ever to keep up to date with the latest developments in what should be an exciting season.
Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a considerable margin last year finishing well over 200 points ahead of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Lewis Hamilton and
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the constructor standings for you, so you can easily check out whose in the poll position as the season develops.
F1 constructor standings
- Mercedes – 37 points
- McLaren Renault – 26 points
- Ferrari– 19 points
- Racing Point BWT Mercedes – 8 points
- Alphatauri Honda – 6 points
- Renault – 4 points
- Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points
- Williams Mercedes– 0 points
- Red Bull Racing Honda – 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.
In second place wasLando Norris, dirivng for McLaren Renault.
RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the driver standings for you – follow the link for all the F1 driver standings for 2020, which we’ll keep updated with all the latest.