F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

It’s taken a lot longer than usual but the 2020 Formula 1 season is finally underway, with the sport making a welcome return at the Austrian Grand Prix – more than 3 months later than was originally scheduled.

And although the start of the season is taking place behind closed doors owing to the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic on life around the world, fans will no doubt be as eager as ever to keep up to date with the latest developments in what should be an exciting season.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a considerable margin last year finishing well over 200 points ahead of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas making up their team again this time round, they’ll be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

constructor standings

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 37 points McLaren Renault – 26 points Ferrari– 19 points Racing Point BWT Mercedes – 8 points Alphatauri Honda – 6 points Renault – 4 points Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari – 2 points Williams Mercedes– 0 points Red Bull Racing Honda – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, dirivng for Ferarri, while the bronze went to Lando Norris, dirivng for McLaren Renault.

