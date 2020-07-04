What time is the Austrian Grand Prix? Start time, TV coverage and race guide

Racing fans rejoice, the 2020 Formula 1 season will finally shift into gear this weekend with the first of an Austrian Grand Prix double-header.

Advertisement

Due to the shortened F1 2020 race calendar, two Grands Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring on back-to-back weekends.

Drivers will be desperate to get back onto the track and into the thick of the action after a prolonged off-season, none more so than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

Exclusive: In The Pit Lane with David Croft – Austrian Grand Prix

The Mercedes star is gunning for his seventh F1 World Championship title this year, a crown that would see him level Michael Schumacher’s legendary total.

Sparks will inevitably fly at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, and RadioTimes.com has you covered with everything you need to know about the weekend including race start time, TV coverage details and the weekend schedule.

Get your NOW TV Sky Sports F1 season pass – for just £9 per race weekend

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th July 2020 and will be the first race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Remarkably, it will go ahead on the date it was originally intended prior to lockdown.

Check out the full F1 2020 race calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) following a hectic weekend of qualifying and practice.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Austrian Grand Prix on?

You can watch every Formula 1 race live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Austrian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Austrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Austrian Grand Prix practice

Friday 3rd July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 4th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday 5th July (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Who won the Austrian Grand Prix in 2019?

Max Verstappen roared home to a magnificent victory for the Red Bull driver last time out at Spielberg.

The Dutch star passed Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the dying stages of the race to secure victory with a couple of seconds to spare.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas finished third, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth after damage to his front wing forced a pit stop and he lost ground on the leaders.

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 race calendar guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.