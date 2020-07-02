What channel is Norwich v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton will hope to rekindle their form since Project Restart when they take on Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Seagulls have claimed four points from three Premier League fixtures so far this summer to pull away from the relegation zone.

Another seven points would see them reach the clichéd 40-point safety mark – and manager Graham Potter will be expecting a win here.

Norwich come into this clash in woeful form and need to find inspiration from somewhere if they are to escape the relegation mire against all the odds.

If the Canaries go for all-out for a win here they could be picked off by a Brighton side that regularly changes shape to combat opposition styles.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Brighton game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Brighton on TV?

Norwich v Brighton will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is the first of five Premier League games on Saturday, all of which are televised.

What TV channel is Norwich v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Norwich v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Brighton team news

Norwich: Daniel Farke has endured a raft of injury issues in his squad this summer and has six men one yellow card away from suspension.

Grant Hanley remains out, while Josip Drmic has made two second-half appearances in as many matches and could start on Saturday. The same can be said for Onel Hernandez.

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Davy Pröpper are both a booking away from suspension but the duo should start on Saturday.

Jose Izquierdo is out, while Aaron Webster – who missed the defeat to Manchester United in midweek – will be assessed for a hamstring problem. Neal Maupay could return after being dropped last time out.

Our prediction: Norwich v Brighton

Norwich are desperate for points but it may be a case of too little, too late at this stage of the season.

Brighton will likely try to temper the play here and keep steady possession across the back line.

This could well peter out into a goalless draw unless Norwich can find some attacking enthusiasm to bring the game to life.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-0 Brighton

