What channel is Chelsea v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will look to boost their hopes of nailing a Champions League spot for next season with a win over Watford on Saturday night.

The Blues are in contention with Leicester, Manchester United and Wolves for a place in European football’s elite club competition next term.

Chelsea had performed well in their Premier League fixtures so far before a disappointing, shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham during midweek.

Watford will come into this clash determined to at least snatch a point after a miserable beginning to Project Restart.

The Hornets head to Stamford Bridge looking to escape the relegation mire but will likely find life tricky in west London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Watford game on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Watford on TV?

Chelsea v Watford will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Watford will kick off at 8pm – the match will follow Wolves v Arsenal, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Watford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Watford team news

Chelsea: Willian is playing very well right now and will likely keep his place in the XI.

Both Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen played in midweek despite being doubts, so could well get 90 minutes again here.

Watford: Danny Welbeck has made three of his four appearances this summer off the bench but manager Nigel Pearson may opt to start the striker at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The boss has no fresh injury concerns, so expect Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney to be in the first IX. Craig Cathcart could get another 90 minutes in defence.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Watford

Chelsea were in a great position to secure a Champions League spot for next term before their momentum was halted by West Ham. In an attacking sense, they still created chances, but Lampard will need to shore up the defensive ranks.

Lampard has got the best out of both Pulisic and Willian these past few weeks and the pair could be on hand to terrorise the Watford defence here.

Tammy Abraham will be desperate for a goal to maintain his right to a starting spot. This should be a comfortable win for the Blues.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

