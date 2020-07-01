What channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth need to find a win via any means necessary as the relegation battles enters a critical stage in the Premier League fixtures.

The Cherries are one of four teams separated by just one point, and two of those sides are likely to join Norwich in the bottom three at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe will know that a win would be enough to put daylight between themselves and at least one of their basement-dwelling rivals, but Newcastle have proven to be a tough nut to crack since the restart.

The Magpies beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Tyneside before drawing with Aston Villa and holding Manchester City to a respectable scoreline during their FA Cup encounter.

Steve Bruce will be keen to see Joelinton build on his strike against Sheffield United, but can the Brazilian prove his worth in a black and white shirt?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Newcastle game on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle on TV?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 1st July 2020

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede West Ham v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Arena from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV and Sky One.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Bournemouth v Newcastle odds

Bournemouth v Newcastle team news

Bournemouth: Josh King faces a race against time to be fit for selection, while striker partner Callum Wilson is ruled out for two matches after picking up 10 yellow cards.

Philip Billing, Simon Francis and David Brooks are all fitness doubts ahead of the game to add to Howe’s strife.

Newcastle: The Longstaff brothers are back in action, though Matt Ritchie will miss out on a homecoming trip to his former side.

Aside from that, Steve Bruce has all of his options available to him. Dwight Gayle could partner Joelinton up front.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Newcastle

Bournemouth lack identity. Can you honestly tell me what their style of play is? Howe has always been seen to play ‘good football’ and ‘the right way’, but there’s a severe lack of evidence of that in 2019/20.

Ultimately this game is about results, and boy does Howe need one here.

Newcastle have little to play for but they’re not a team to back down and roll over. Bournemouth’s injury issues and a lack of home advantage could be enough to see the Magpies frustrate Howe further.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Newcastle

