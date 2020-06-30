What live football is on TV tonight?

Football is back in the groove with major leagues across Europe basking in an unprecedented summer of action following the coronavirus lockdown pause.

The Premier League title has been claimed by Liverpool, but both ends of the table are heating up as teams scramble to meet their targets – and avoid failure.

The top-four race has coaxed the best out of Chelsea, Wolves and Manchester United, with the latter side in action tonight as they seek to catch up and apply pressure of their own.

The relegation mire is looking murkier than ever with four teams separated by a single point hoping they don’t end up in two places, while Norwich continue to languish in 20th.

Bundesliga football has wrapped up for the season after becoming the first major league to return, but other major European leagues are producing fireworks, including La Liga, as Real Madrid steal a march on Barcelona with just weeks to go in the campaign.

Games will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League fixtures for the first time.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this evening.

Tuesday 30th June

Key games included below. All UK times.

Millwall v Swansea

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 5:00pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

A victory for either side in this mid-table clash could potentially make their season a very interesting one. The battle for the final play-off place is still wide open with any team from the top half still in with at least a glimmer of a chance.

Brighton v Man Utd

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Manchester United will hope to keep pace with their top-four rivals when they travel to face Brighton tonight. The Seagulls are in decent form since the restart and won’t make life easy for United despite being the underdogs.

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Competition: La Liga

Kick off: 9pm

Live coverage: LaLigaTV

Let’s face it, Atletico Madrid don’t want to win this one, but that won’t stop them trying. Barcelona have endured a lacklustre start to their return from lockdown with two draws in their last three games. Real Madrid have seized the initiative and a two-point lead at the top of the table. An Atletico victory here could be enough to set the trophy en route to their city rivals.

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Brighton v Manchester United will be shown live in front of the Sky Sports cameras as well as on Pick TV.

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

