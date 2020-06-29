What channel is Man City v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

You would be forgiven for thinking this game doesn’t matter now the Premier League title has been seized, but you would be absolutely wrong.

Manchester City will have long-suspected the title was destined for Anfield, no matter how many times their stars have claimed they were still in the race.

City will have quietly accepted the league was gone a long time ago and turned attention to the Champions League and their 2020/21 comeback plot, and this showdown is a prime opportunity to lay down the gauntlet for next term.

Liverpool fans will bask in the glow of their new addition to a trophy cabinet that has been anything but crowded in recent decades, but will be as determined as City supporters to get one over their rivals on a one-to-one level this week.

Of course, had the title been on the line, the spectacle would’ve been raised higher, but this is still set to be a grudge match for the ages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool on TV?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 2nd July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Sheffield United v Tottenham at 6pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Liverpool odds

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero is out, but Pep Guardiola showed Gabriel Jesus isn’t a nailed-on starter even without the Argentine’s presence in the squad. Jesus should start, but there’s every chance Raheem Sterling could get the nod to play through the middle.

Fernandinho is suspended following his ‘save’ against Chelsea while Eric Garcia is a doubt.

Liverpool: James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip remain sidelined for the Reds but Jurgen Klopp is likely to go unchanged regardless.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could force his way into the starting line-up, but expect more rotation to follow this game rather than during it.

Our prediction: Man City v Liverpool

The world is craving a match between these two sides at full tilt. Will they produce?

Liverpool still have more to play for than City in the league as they aim to smash the 100pt milestone, while City are keeping an eye on the FA Cup and upcoming Champions League.

These sides have produced cracking games in the past few years, and the lack of a crowd means this could be the most level playing field on which they can duel.

City’s central defensive issues – extenuated by the lack of Fernandinho’s bite in midfield or at the back – are worrying, however. As terrific as City are in attack, a shackle-free Liverpool could put on a display of force at the Etihad.

Our prediction: Man City 1-3 Liverpool

