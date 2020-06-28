What channel is Sheffield United v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to reignite their season with a trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday in the second of four FA Cup fixtures taking place this weekend.

Advertisement

The Gunners’ Premier League season has gone up on smoke after just one win from three games since Project Restart.

What’s left for Mikel Arteta now is a cup run that could salvage their campaign and raise spirits in north London.

However, Sheffield United beat Arsenal 1-0 in South Yorkshire earlier this season and earned a very credible draw at the Emirates back in January.

And with the Blades also battling for a European spot this term, manager Chris Wilder will hope for another morale-boosting win here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming FA Cup fixtures will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 1pm – the match will precede two other FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, with Leicester v Chelsea next up at 4pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (2/1)Draw (23/10) Arsenal (7/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Sheffield United v Arsenal team news

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset is a worry for this game after coming off injured against Manchester United in midweek. Billy Sharp didn’t start at Old Trafford but could move back into the XI on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson should come back into the side after being unavailable to face United, while Phil Jagielka could keep his place in the heart of defence. John Egan returns from suspension, but whether or not Jack O’Connell will be fit enough for the bench remains to be seen.

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney suffered an injury against Southampton on Thursday but will hope to be fully fit for this FA Cup clash.

Mikel Arteta is set to be without Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Arsenal

Wilder needs a win here to steady the ship after two successive 3-0 defeats and a draw since the coronavirus hiatus ended. There are few better teams to face right now than this unpredictable Arsenal side.

The Gunners finally saw off Southampton after a tricky fixture on Thursday but the shadow of last weekend’s defeat to Brighton still looms large.

This is the sort of game Wilder’s men could thrive in and it will be down to the visitors to prove their mettle in South Yorkshire. We could see this tie head to extra time.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Arsenal (2-1 a.e.t)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.