Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air
Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Premier League football is approaching the third round of lockdown matches and Liverpool have been officially crowned kings of England.
The Reds destroyed Crystal Palace during the midweek Premier League fixtures, but they were shunted over the line by Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Jurgen Klopp won’t let his side relent, however. Man City set the bar for 100 points in a Premier League season during the 2017/18 campaign, and Klopp’s men will be determined to shatter that record. They can reach a maximum of 107 points if they win all seven remaining games.
Elsewhere in the league, Chelsea remain in pole position for a Champions League spot though Manchester United have entered the restart looking strong and will be desperate to prove their worth in the final weeks of the campaign.
In a weekend disrupted by FA Cup fixtures, Aston Villa host Wolves in a massive Midlands derby featuring two sides with contrasting fortunes.
Villa need a victory from anywhere to give them a shot at survival, while Wolves remain in contention for a Europa League place at least, with the Champions League not out of their grasp yet.
Watford face Southampton on Sunday as they too seek to clamber out of the danger zone, while the Saints have little to play for, but every position counts when it comes to the end-of-season prize money.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season end?
The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.
The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.
All of remaining games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups along the way.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…
Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?
You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve got eight full match weeks left of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming weeks following the opening round, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.
Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.
All matches on Sky Sports will also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.
BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.
How many of the Premier League games are free to air?
In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.
Who is playing next?
Aston Villa face Wolves in the next Premier League fixture, live on BT Sport this Saturday. It’s the only game of the day due to FA Cup ties being played.
Watford v Southampton is next up, with fans able to watch it across all Sky TV platforms including the free-to-air Pick TV channel.
The rest of the gameweek will take place between Monday and Thursday before – you guessed it – more Premier League games at the weekend. Relentless. Wonderful.
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 5th July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC FREE TO AIR
Monday 6th July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 8th July
Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Premier League TV schedule by channel – confirmed
All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up shows may precede games.
Premier League on BBC
Sunday 5th July
Southampton v Man City (7pm)
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm)
Thursday 9th July
Everton v Southampton (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm)
Premier League on Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)
Everton v Leicester (6pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm)
Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Saturday 4th July
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (5:30pm)
Chelsea v Watford (8pm)
Sunday 5th July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (2pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm)
Monday 6th July
Tottenham v Everton (8pm)
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm)
Watford v Norwich (6pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm)
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Brighton v Man City (8pm)
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm)
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm)
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm)
Premier League on BT Sport
Thursday 25th June
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm)
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)
Saturday 4th July
Norwich v Brighton (12:30pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Man City v Newcastle (6pm)
West Ham v Burnley (6pm)
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm)
Premier League 2019/20 results so far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
