What channel is Watford v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford face a nervy encounter with Southampton on Sunday hoping to ignite their summer after two games without a win.

Advertisement

The Hornets lost to Burnley 1-0 in midweek and sit just a point above the relegation zone with seven Premier League fixtures remaining.

They go head to head with a Southampton outfit that are all-but safe from relegation this season.

Saints lost 2-0 to Arsenal last time out despite matching the Gunners for long periods of the game.

And they will hope to push towards the top half of the table with a win at Vicarage Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Southampton game on TV and online.

When is Watford v Southampton on TV?

Watford v Southampton will take place on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Southampton will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede the FA Cup clash between Newcastle and Manchester City at 6:30pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Watford v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watford v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (6/4) Draw (23/10) Southampton (15/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Watford v Southampton team news

Watford: Watford have staved off injuries this summer but Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success are out for the rest of the campaign.

Both Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina lasted 90 minutes last time out after being injured in Watford’s previous game against Leicester, so should once again start here.

Southampton: Shane Long is expected to start this clash after proving his fitness with 45 minutes against Arsenal in midweek, meaning Michael Obafemi could drop to the bench.

Jack Stephens is suspended for this tie following his dismissal on Thursday and is likely to be replaced by Jannik Vestergaard.

Our prediction: Watford v Southampton

Watford are out of the relegation mire for now but they need to pick up wins soon–and a clash with mid-table Saints is just what Nigel Pearson will have wanted.

Saints beat Watford 2-1 last time these sides met, with Danny Ings netting the opener. Expect both Ings and Long to provide the forward muscle here.

After a sub-par performance against Burnley, Watford need their front men to step up. Danny Welbeck could prove the difference here.

Our prediction: Watford 1-1 Southampton

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.