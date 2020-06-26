How to watch Serie A on TV in the UK – full fixtures

Serie A has returned with a variety of fixtures to satisfy your football needs during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Premier League fixtures and La Liga have also returned to action, while the Bundesliga has been operational for several weeks and is actually drawing to a close in the 2019/20 season.

The season kicked off with an opening weekend that featured an Inter Milan victory over Sampdoria, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez on the scoresheet.

Atalanta continued their free-scoring form with another four strikes taking their tally to 74 goals in just 26 Serie A games this season. They’ve racked up 24 more than table-topping Juventus.

The Old Lady are top of the Italian football tree following inspired form by Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening months of 2020, but the title race remains wide open with Lazio unexpectedly in the hunt.

Simeone Inzaghi has masterminded a terrific season so far, with just one point separating them from top spot with Inter behind in third and goal-crazy Atalanta in fourth.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.

What TV channel can I watch Serie A on in the UK?

You can watch Serie A matches live on Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

Serie A fixtures will be spread throughout the week, like most other lockdown leagues, meaning there’ll be plenty of live action to enjoy.

How to live stream Serie A online in the UK

Premier Player can be viewed on a host of devices, giving you full access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

For full details on how to get Premier Sports, check out our guide below.

Serie A fixtures on TV

All UK times

Friday 26th June

Juventus v Lecce (8:45pm)

Saturday 27th June

Brescia v Genoa (4:15pm)

Cagliari v Torino (6:30pm)

Lazio v Fiorentina (8:45pm)

Sunday 28th June

AC Milan v Roma (4:15pm)

Napoli v Spal (6:30pm)

Sampdoria v Bologna (6:30pm)

Sassuolo v Verona (6:30pm)

Udinese v Atalanta (6:30pm)

Parma v Inter Milan (8:45pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Torino v Lazio (6:30pm)

Genoa v Juventus (8:45pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bologna v Cagliari (6:30pm)

Inter Milan v Brescia (6:30pm)

Fiorentina v Sassuolo (8:45pm)

Lecce v Sampdoria (8:45pm)

Spal v AC Milan (8:45pm)

Verona v Parma (8:45pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Atalanta v Napoli (6:30pm)

Roma v Udinese (8:45pm)

Saturday 4th July

Juventus v Torino (4:15pm)

Sassuolo v Lecce (6:30pm)

Lazio v AC Milan (8:45pm)

Sunday 5th July

Inter Milan v Bologna (4:15pm)

Brescia v Verona (6:30pm)

Cagliari v Atalanta (6:30pm)

Parma v Fiorentina (6:30pm)

Sampdoria v Spal (6:30pm)

Udinese v Genoa (6:30pm)

Napoli v Roma (8:45pm)

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £9.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

Check out the latest deals for Premier Sports

Serie A results (TV games)

Saturday 20th June

Torino 1-1 Parma

Verona 2-1 Cagliari

Sunday 21st June

Atalanta 4-1 Sassuolo

Inter Milan 2-1 Sampdoria

Monday 22nd June

Fiorentina 1-1 Brescia

Lecce 1-4 AC Milan

Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Tuesday 23rd June

Spal 0-1 Cagliari

Verona 0-2 Napoli

Genoa 1-4 Parma

Torino 1-0 Udinese

Wednesday 24th June

Inter Milan 3-3 Sassuolo

Atalanta 3-2 Lazio

Roma 2-1 Sampdoria

