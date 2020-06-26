UFC Fight Night is approaching with a pair of tantalising bouts leading the billing in Las Vegas this weekend.

Dustin Poirier will face Dan Hooker in the main event with both men aiming for a title shot in the near future. This could be their ticket to the top.

Poirer has taken out more than his fair share of big names with Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis all falling to him in the last few years, but Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his streak in September 2019.

How to watch UFC Fight Night

The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion is yet to return to the Octagon since the defeat to Khabib.

Hooker doesn’t have the same pedigree as his opponent, but the Number 5 ranked scrapper will see this as a huge opportunity to boost his stock.

Beyond Poirier v Hooker, Mike Perry and Mickey Gall will face off in another exciting fight this weekend.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night card

Main card

Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Mike Perry v Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen v Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

Maurice Greene v Gian Villante (Heavyweight)

Sean Woodson v Kyle Nelson (Catchweight)

Preliminary Card

Luis Pena v Khama Worthy (Lightweight)

Philipe Lins v Tanner Boser (Heavyweight)

Takashi Sato v Ramiz Brahimaj (Welterweight)

Jordan Griffin v Youssef Zalal (Featherweight)

Kay Hansen v Jinh Yu Frey (Women’s strawweight)