Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. UFC Fight Night card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker

UFC Fight Night card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker

Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC Fight Night this weekend including Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Dustin Poirier

UFC Fight Night is approaching with a pair of tantalising bouts leading the billing in Las Vegas this weekend.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier will face Dan Hooker in the main event with both men aiming for a title shot in the near future. This could be their ticket to the top.

Poirer has taken out more than his fair share of big names with Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis all falling to him in the last few years, but Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his streak in September 2019.

How to watch UFC Fight Night

The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion is yet to return to the Octagon since the defeat to Khabib.

Hooker doesn’t have the same pedigree as his opponent, but the Number 5 ranked scrapper will see this as a huge opportunity to boost his stock.

Beyond Poirier v Hooker, Mike Perry and Mickey Gall will face off in another exciting fight this weekend.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night card

Main card

Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Mike Perry v Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen v Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

Maurice Greene v Gian Villante (Heavyweight)

Sean Woodson v Kyle Nelson (Catchweight)

Preliminary Card

Luis Pena v Khama Worthy (Lightweight)

Philipe Lins v Tanner Boser (Heavyweight)

Takashi Sato v Ramiz Brahimaj (Welterweight)

Jordan Griffin v Youssef Zalal (Featherweight)

Advertisement

Kay Hansen v Jinh Yu Frey (Women’s strawweight)

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Arsenal Southampton

What channel is Southampton v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley Watford

What channel is Burnley v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

What to watch to fall asleep

What to watch and listen to if you can’t fall asleep – TV shows and podcasts to cure your insomnia

Man City Chelsea

What channel is Chelsea v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news