What channel is Norwich v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United restart their search for a trophy this season when they head to Norwich on Saturday in the first of four FA Cup fixtures this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are still battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League but must switch attention to cup matters here.

United last won the trophy in 2016 under former boss Louis van Gaal.

Norwich will aim to pose a threat on Saturday as they seek to secure a morale-boosting win to then carry into their Premier League relegation scrap.

But United are firm favourites here, having done the league double over the Canaries already this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Man Utd on TV?

Norwich v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 27th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will follow a Championship clash between Leeds and Fulham, which kicks off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:10pm.

How to live stream Norwich v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Man Utd odds

Norwich v Man Utd team news

Norwich: Norwich come into this clash having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Everton in midweek. Canaries boss Daniel Farke made four changes for that game and is expected to make a few more tweaks here.

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell may well return to the first XI, while we can expect plenty of play to run through Onel Hernandez.

Man Utd: Solskjaer may decide to rest some players after the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek. Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick and will no-doubt be desperate to start again here.

He fed off Bruno Fernandes’ service against the Blades, but the Portuguese could be saved for bigger games to come. Juan Mata may get a start to provide the experience in midfield, with Scott McTominay and Daniel James potentially in with a nod.

Our prediction: Norwich v Man Utd

Norwich boss Farke has received heavy criticism from fans and media in recent weeks and has accepted it is probably impossible for the club to fight for both the FA Cup and Premier League survival this summer.

And with United flying right now, it’s hard to see how Norwich get anything more than a respectful defeat from this game.

Expect Solskjaer to make a number of changes to his XI – with half an eye on Brighton on Tuesday. United should control this match and run out comfortable winners.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Man Utd

