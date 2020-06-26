What channel is Newcastle v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle could salvage what has been a largely average season with a run to the FA Cup final this summer.

However, defending holders Manchester City stand in the way of the Magpies, who haven’t win a major trophy since 1955.

City have can turn all of their attention to any upcoming FA Cup fixtures now that their Premier League title battle with Liverpool is over.

And Pep Guardiola is unlikely to take his foot off the gas here, with a strong City side expected to rock up at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle will have to be at their best to match City and this could be a firecracker of a game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Man City game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man City on TV?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Sunday 28th June 2020.

It is the last of four FA Cup quarter-finals taking place over the weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 6:30pm – the match will follow Leicester v Chelsea in the FA Cup, which kicks off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 6:10pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Man City odds

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle: Andy Carroll may get the nod up front after signing a new contract with Newcastle earlier this week. The striker has been a second-half sub in each of the Magpies’ summer games so far.

However, both Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden are worries ahead of the game after picking up knocks in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is out for the rest of the summer and will undergo knee surgery, so Gabriel Jesus could start up front after being benched for the defeat at Chelsea in midweek.

Fernandinho is suspended for this tie, while Guardiola may hand David Silva a starting role.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

Guardiola has already said he is treating this FA Cup clash “like a final” and Newcastle can expect to receive the full force of the manager’s arsenal.

Whether or not Newcastle can withstand City’s attacking force over potentially 120 minutes we will have to wait and see. But Steve Bruce will be desperate to deliver a win here and give the fans something to shout about.

Newcastle will try and make things testy for City and it could all depend on how the midfield match up. Yet an early goal for the visitors will likely deflate the mood.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Man City

