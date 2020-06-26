Liverpool win the Premier League: what we know, from when they’ll lift the trophy to parade

And there we have it, in without doubt the most strange and complicated Premier League season in the history of the competition, Liverpool Football Club have finally completed the inevitable. They have been crowned 2019/20 Premier League champions.

While they have been runaway leaders of the league for much of the season, their victory looked in doubt in March when the coronavirus pandemic halted all football in the UK and around the world. It was unclear whether it would be possible to complete the Premier League season.

However, Project Restart propelled top flight football back into a six-week frenzy of televised Premier League fixtures earlier this month, and Liverpool were handed their chance to quickly seal a victory after their nearest rivals Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Speaking of the historic victory to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said:

“I have no words, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible.

“I haven’t waited 30 years – I have been here for four and a half years – but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

“I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can.”

We’ve got the full lowdown on the biggest questions you’re probably asking following Liverpool’s sensational Premier League title victory.

How many times have Liverpool won the Premier League?

Liverpool have never won the Premier League before.

The competition began in 1992, replacing the old First Division, and in that time Liverpool haven’t ever topped the league despite winning an array of honours including the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

It has been over 30 years since Liverpool won the top flight title in English football, having been crowned champions of the First Division in the 1989/ 1990 season, just two years before the inception of the Premier League.

In terms of all-time English top division titles (because football didn’t start in ’92!) this is Liverpool’s 19th. That places them second in the list, six ahead of Arsenal and one behind bitter rivals Manchester United who racked up 13 of those titles in the Premier League era under Sir Alex Ferguson’s stewardship.

Will there be a public victory parade?

Although it’s customary for Premier League winners to hold a public victory parade around their home city on an open top bus, it is unlikely that Liverpool will be having any such event in the near future due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing large public gatherings.

Fans had been warned not to gather around Anfield football ground last night after the club’s victory, but many thousands still descended on the home of the club to celebrate.

It is understood a parade will be held in the city of Liverpool whenever it is safe and legal to do so.

When will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy?

Liverpool have been crowned champions of the Premier League and can no longer be caught by their closest rivals Manchester City, but fans and players will have to wait until the very last home game of the season again Chelsea to be officially presented with the Premier League trophy.

This game is currently scheduled for 18th July with the exact time of the match still not confirmed.

Will there be a crowd in the stadium when Liverpool receive their title?

No. All remaining games in the 2019/20 Premier League season are to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. This means that those wishing to see Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy will have to tune into the game on TV.

Other leagues have produced socially-distanced trophy lifts, with players standing a safe distance apart from each other on the pitch.

How have Liverpool players reacted to winning the Premier League?

Well, as you might imagine. They’re quite pleased!

The stars of the season gathered at a hotel in an undisclosed location to watch Chelsea take on Man City together.

The squad watched the game outside before taking celebrations back indoors with Jurgen Klopp joining in with his players’ celebrations.

What is the Premier League points record?

There may be a few sore heads on Merseyside this morning, but the squad will quickly knuckle down and get back to work. They still have some records to break.

First and foremost in their minds will be the small task of becoming the best Premier League team in history.

City set the benchmark by becoming the first team to reach 100 points in a Premier League season in 2017/18. They hit the milestone dead on.

Liverpool currently sit on 86 points with a maximum of 21 left to play for. They have 107 in their sights, and you can bet they’ll go all out to achieve it.

