What channel is Crystal Palace v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will renew their efforts to secure a top-half finish in the Premier League when Burnley come to town on Monday night.

Palace still have plenty of Premier League fixtures remaining to push for a European spot for next season, yet in reality a top-10 place this summer would do them nicely.

Burnley sauntered over the 40-point mark in midweek to all-but guarantee Premier League survival for another year.

The two sides are locked on 42 points apiece and should be fresh for this encounter.

Palace have had an extra day to recover after their 4-0 loss to Liverpool last Wednesday and should prove tricky hosts for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Burnley game on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Burnley on TV?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will take place on Monday 29th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Premier League game scheduled for Monday night.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Burnley online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the game free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Burnley odds

Crystal Palace v Burnley team news

Crystal Palace: Five days after a humbling 4-0 defeat to Liverpool and Palace are in need of a confidence boost. Wilfried Zaha is the big worry for Monday after lasting just 15 minutes at Anfield before coming off injured with a calf problem.

Christian Benteke and Vicente Guaita missed the last outing because of muscle strains, but Scott Dann and Luka Milivojevic may well return to the XI after being dropped to the bench in midweek.

Burnley: Jay Rodriguez is carrying ankle and hamstring problems following Burnley’s win over Watford last Thursday.

Chris Wood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes are already out of the game to south London

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Palace’s display against Liverpool was fairly turgid but they were suffering a number of injury set-backs. Manager Roy Hodgson will have his sights focused on three points here and will hope to have Zaha back fit.

Burnley have endured a miserable beginning to Project Restart but the 1-0 win over Watford in midweek will have settled some nerves.

With so many attacking players out, it’s hard to see how Burnley can threaten Palace unless Rodriguez plays. If he and Zaha are absent then this could be a drab affair.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

