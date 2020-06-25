What channel is Burnley v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to erase the memory of Monday’s miserable 5-0 defeat at Manchester City when they host Watford at Turf Moor on Thursday afternoon.

The Clarets are realistically safe from the drop but are eyeing up the dangling carrot of a top-half finish to keep them going this summer.

Watford are truly in the relegation scrap and will have earmarked Thursday’s game as a must-win clash, considering the trickiness of their remaining Premier League fixtures in 2019/20.

The Hornets earned a credible point against high-flying Leicester last time out, but will be wary following the 3-0 defeat Burnley inflicted on them at Vicarage Road back in November.

This clash could well go either way and it promises to be a feisty one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Watford game on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Watford on TV?

Burnley v Watford will take place on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Watford will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Chelsea v Manchester City, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Action and Sky One from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Watford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Watford team news

Burnley: Sean Dyche had a host of players absent for the defeat to City on Monday and remains without Ben Gibson, Robbie Brady or Ashley Barnes.

Chris Wood continues to be a concern with an Achilles issue, while another inexperienced bench – including teenagers Max Thompson and Bobby Thomas – may be named.

Watford: Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare has confirmed there will be changes from the side that drew with Leicester last time out.

Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina were both subbed in the previous game, but are ready for this clash. Roberto Pereyra got the nod ahead of Danny Welbeck at the weekend and a change could be coming there, while Craig Cathcart may get a start.

Our prediction: Burnley v Watford

The Clarets will be desperate to secure a win here and forget about their Monday nightmare. What’s more, Dyche will be desperate to bring positivity back to the club following the controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown by a Burnley fan above the Etihad Stadium.

Watford come to town ready to scrap and, considering they have had two more days to recover for this game than their opponents, could well be aiming to keep things tight and hope for a late smash and grab winner.

Expect this match to start slowly with the visitors likely to eke out chances to steal all three points towards the end.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Watford

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.